Amy E. Weaver Sells 556 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.87. 19,810,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,596,321. The company has a market cap of $155.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $234.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.70.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 41.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.81.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

