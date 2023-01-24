Analysts Set Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) PT at $2.50

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRFS shares. StockNews.com cut BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. HSBC cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 2,443.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 132.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,528 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 421.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,018,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,857 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 6,769,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRFS opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. BRF has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $4.37.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. BRF had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that BRF will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

