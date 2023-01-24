Analysts Set Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Target Price at GBX 601.40

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 601.40 ($7.45).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDW shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 477 ($5.91) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Redrow from GBX 510 ($6.31) to GBX 466 ($5.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 499 ($6.18) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of LON RDW opened at GBX 528.50 ($6.54) on Tuesday. Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 367.40 ($4.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 647 ($8.01). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 474.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 481.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 901.72.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

