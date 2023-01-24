Analysts Set Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Target Price at $34.86

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RLAY. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $282,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,136,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,966 shares of company stock worth $1,862,731 over the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 182,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $952,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the period.

Shares of RLAY opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.01. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $35.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 17,136.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.