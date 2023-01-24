Analyzing Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) & Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Climb Global Solutions and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Climb Global Solutions 3.84% 21.57% 6.09% Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3.05% 4.26% 1.52%

Volatility and Risk

Climb Global Solutions has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Climb Global Solutions $282.58 million 0.55 $9.20 million $2.52 13.81 Hewlett Packard Enterprise $28.50 billion 0.73 $868.00 million $0.66 24.50

This table compares Climb Global Solutions and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Climb Global Solutions. Climb Global Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hewlett Packard Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Climb Global Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Climb Global Solutions pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hewlett Packard Enterprise pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Climb Global Solutions and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Climb Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Hewlett Packard Enterprise 2 5 5 0 2.25

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.13%. Given Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hewlett Packard Enterprise is more favorable than Climb Global Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.8% of Climb Global Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Climb Global Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise beats Climb Global Solutions on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc. operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter. It also resells computer software and hardware developed by others, as well as provides technical services to end user customers. In addition, the company offers a line of products from various software vendors; and tools for virtualization/cloud computing, security, networking, storage and infrastructure management, application lifecycle management, and other technically sophisticated domains, as well as computer hardware. Climb Global Solutions Inc. markets its products through its own web sites, local and on-line seminars, events, webinars, and social media, as well as direct email and printed materials. It provides IT distribution and solutions for companies in the security, data management, cloud, connectivity, storage and HCI, virtualization, and software and ALM industries. The company was formerly known as Wayside Technology Group, Inc. and changed its name to Climb Global Solutions Inc. in October 2022. Climb Global Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other. The Compute segment includes both general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload optimized servers to offer the best performance and value for demanding applications. The HPC & AI segment offers standard and custom hardware and software solutions designed to support specific use cases. The Storage segment provides workload optimized storage product and service offerings, which include an intelligent hyperconverged infrastructure with HPE Nimble Storage dHCI and HPE SimpliVity. The Intelligent Edge segment offers wired and wireless local area network, campus and data center switching, software-defined wide-area-network, network security, and associated services to enable secure connectivity for businesses of any size. The Financial Services segment provides flexible investment solutio

