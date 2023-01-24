Analyzing Vizsla Silver (VZLA) & Its Rivals

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) is one of 101 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Vizsla Silver to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vizsla Silver and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vizsla Silver N/A -$12.17 million -14.44 Vizsla Silver Competitors $1.60 billion $107.18 million -3.23

Profitability

Vizsla Silver’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vizsla Silver. Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Vizsla Silver and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vizsla Silver N/A -9.67% -9.22% Vizsla Silver Competitors -18.36% -3.58% -0.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vizsla Silver and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vizsla Silver 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vizsla Silver Competitors 600 3011 3741 78 2.44

Vizsla Silver presently has a consensus target price of $2.65, suggesting a potential upside of 103.86%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 41.03%. Given Vizsla Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Vizsla Silver rivals beat Vizsla Silver on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

