Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on AND. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity at Andlauer Healthcare Group

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.50, for a total transaction of C$242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$994,153.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AND stock opened at C$47.60 on Tuesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$37.57 and a 12 month high of C$55.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.88.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7894519 earnings per share for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

