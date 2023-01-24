Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Markel Corp

Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $19,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.72. The stock had a trading volume of 142,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,926. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.61. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.70.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

