Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.27) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.27). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 194.70% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APLS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,468,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 965,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,244,563.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $65,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,029,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,468,092.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,244,563.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $4,374,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $820,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

