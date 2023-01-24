Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.80

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42.80 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.52), with a volume of 221540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.20 ($0.52).

Appreciate Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 33.29. The firm has a market cap of £78.27 million and a P/E ratio of 1,406.67.

Appreciate Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Appreciate Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Appreciate Group

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift card; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer voucher; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency; single store gift cards and vouchers; flexecash cards and e-codes; and corporate gifted cards and vouchers, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online voucher site.

