Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires New Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,624,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of MercadoLibre as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI opened at $1,095.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $925.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $891.38. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,275.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.