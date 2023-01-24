Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 130,000 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 130,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,582,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 81.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.64.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

GD opened at $232.45 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $200.65 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

