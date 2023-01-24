Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $529,000 Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Humana were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Humana by 10.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 12.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Humana by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Humana by 0.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.50.

NYSE HUM opened at $494.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $363.73 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $515.29 and a 200-day moving average of $505.29. The company has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

