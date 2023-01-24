Ardevora Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,098,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.20% of UiPath as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 5.3% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 16.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,484 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 7.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,452 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,515,341 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,103.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,500 shares of company stock worth $391,911 over the last ninety days. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UiPath Trading Down 1.5 %

PATH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on UiPath to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

NYSE:PATH opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.07 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.