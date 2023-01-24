Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149,619 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.20% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $21,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RS opened at $216.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $218.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.40.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,608 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.