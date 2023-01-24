Ardevora Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 341,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,757,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth $157,768,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,222 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 2,858.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,283 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Block by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 796,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after acquiring an additional 732,246 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $1,841,216.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,289,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $1,841,216.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $25,289,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,306 shares of company stock valued at $20,369,863. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of -87.81, a P/E/G ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.72.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Block from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

