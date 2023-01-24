Ardor Price Tops $0.0890 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0890 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $88.94 million and $10.39 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00078257 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00056254 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010788 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001094 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00024866 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004925 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000207 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
