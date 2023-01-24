Ark Price Reaches $0.33 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Ark has a total market cap of $56.60 million and $17.90 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001443 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00021142 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000269 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004814 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00009693 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004118 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000799 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,609,684 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

