Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives $59.22 Average PT from Analysts

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,468,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,435. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $56.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.