Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Short Interest Up 9.5% in December

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Asbury Automotive Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $191.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.67. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $138.88 and a 12 month high of $203.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.04. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 37.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

