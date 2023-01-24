Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 791,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,339 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $31,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -460.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

