AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Short Interest Update

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,180,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 13,060,000 shares. Approximately 26.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut AST SpaceMobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

In other news, Director Adriana Cisneros purchased 36,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $200,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at $358,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 97.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 151,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. AST SpaceMobile has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 132.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

