Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) PT Lowered to $4.00

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.34. Equities analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 16,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $83,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 778,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 16,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $83,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 778,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $131,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,091,772.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,871,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,789,000 after purchasing an additional 463,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,155,000 after purchasing an additional 403,971 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,626,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,637,000 after purchasing an additional 38,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 91,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 544,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

