Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) PT Lowered to $4.00

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.34. Equities analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,871,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,789,000 after purchasing an additional 463,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,155,000 after purchasing an additional 403,971 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,626,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,637,000 after purchasing an additional 38,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 91,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 544,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
