Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 8,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 912,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,284,000 after acquiring an additional 636,809 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $71,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.95. The company had a trading volume of 137,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,266. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.46. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

