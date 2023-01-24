ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Down 4.2%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 54,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 167,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

ATRenew Stock Down 4.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $356.51 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RERE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ATRenew by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 185,409 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of ATRenew by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

