ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Down 4.2%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 54,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 167,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.
ATRenew Stock Down 4.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $356.51 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ATRenew
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATRenew (RERE)
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.