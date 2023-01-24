authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,500 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 200,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ AUID opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. authID has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter. authID had a negative return on equity of 287.76% and a negative net margin of 25.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of authID during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,936,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of authID by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of authID during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of authID by 353.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of authID by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 43,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

authID, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

