authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,500 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 200,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
authID Price Performance
NASDAQ AUID opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. authID has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86.
authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter. authID had a negative return on equity of 287.76% and a negative net margin of 25.74%.
Institutional Trading of authID
About authID
authID, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on authID (AUID)
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for authID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for authID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.