Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $240.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.42. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

