Avista (NYSE:AVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

AVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Avista stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 740,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,593. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.24). Avista had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $359.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avista will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 80.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Avista by 14.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Avista by 27.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Avista by 3.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Avista during the first quarter worth $754,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

