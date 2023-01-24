Axie Infinity Price Reaches $11.70 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $11.70 or 0.00050962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $380.50 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000238 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017923 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00221507 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000126 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002839 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,955.56 or 0.99946664 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,107,031.02101074 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 12.09044957 USD and is down -8.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 288 active market(s) with $597,026,367.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.