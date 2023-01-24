Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,195 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.11% of CF Industries worth $21,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CF Industries by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in CF Industries by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CF. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.

CF Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $85.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

