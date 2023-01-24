Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $17.67 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 281.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 266,859 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $17,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $57.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.45. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $65.53.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

