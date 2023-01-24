Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $9.94 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 25.4% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 42.3% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 177,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 33.5% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

T stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

