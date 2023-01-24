Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank of America by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 412,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 337,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 65,309 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of America Stock Down 0.5 %

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

BAC opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $273.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

