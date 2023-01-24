Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Downgraded by Compass Point

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.43% from the stock’s previous close.

BOH has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of BOH opened at $75.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.24.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $436,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 29,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

