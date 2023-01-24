Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BZUN. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baozun from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Baozun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56. Baozun has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. Baozun had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. raised its holdings in Baozun by 102.4% during the third quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 487,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 246,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 100.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 216,968 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 10.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after purchasing an additional 186,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baozun by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

