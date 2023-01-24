Barclays Cuts Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $35.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INSM. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Insmed Price Performance

INSM opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.49. Insmed has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24.

Insider Activity

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $67.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 179.37% and a negative return on equity of 319.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Insmed will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Insmed news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $350,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 281,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,298.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $875,661. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Insmed by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Insmed by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 102,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

