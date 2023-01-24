Barclays Reiterates “€25.00” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Barclays set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($25.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($31.52) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($27.17) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($27.17) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($32.07) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DTE opened at €20.28 ($22.04) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.95. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($13.83) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($19.71).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

