Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Downgraded to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Basf from €59.00 ($64.13) to €57.00 ($61.96) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BASFY opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Basf has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.20.

About Basf

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $22.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Basf will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.