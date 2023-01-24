Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Given New $18.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on Beazer Homes USA to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $475.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.55 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 170.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 73.6% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth approximately $3,259,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.