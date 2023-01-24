Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $166.58 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $166.58 million and $2.22 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,637.41 or 0.07095827 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00080482 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00029295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00057531 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025649 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

