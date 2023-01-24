Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €55.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) target price on Basf in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($66.30) target price on Basf in a report on Friday, September 30th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €52.57 ($57.14) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of €49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of €45.27. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.32. Basf has a 52-week low of €37.90 ($41.20) and a 52-week high of €69.15 ($75.16).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.