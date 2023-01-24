Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Short Interest Update

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,500 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 232,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 237,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 99 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded down $9.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.01. 62,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $670.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

