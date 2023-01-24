Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Biocept Price Performance

NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. Biocept has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $10.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.61 million for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 32.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biocept will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

