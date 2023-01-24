Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Update

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,790,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 48,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BNGO shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,617,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after purchasing an additional 595,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,876,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,482,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 3,261.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,719 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,108,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 59,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.51. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 451.42% and a negative return on equity of 38.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

