BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Stock Price Down 0.6%

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01). Approximately 793,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 900,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.96 ($0.01).

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £12.56 million and a P/E ratio of 11.90.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

