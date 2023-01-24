Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) rose 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.36 and last traded at $26.36. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23.
Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.
