BOK Financial (BOKF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $506.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. BOK Financial’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BOK Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BOK Financial stock opened at $98.43 on Tuesday. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $110.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.23. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BOK Financial news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $218,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at $209,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,986 over the last three months. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in BOK Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in BOK Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on BOK Financial from $113.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

