BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $881,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VYM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.45. 449,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,482. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53.

