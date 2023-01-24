BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.97. 4,188,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,625,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $171.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

