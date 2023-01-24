boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 45 ($0.56) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BOO. Bank of America upgraded shares of boohoo group to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.43) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of boohoo group to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 45 ($0.56) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 68.25 ($0.84).

boohoo group Stock Performance

LON:BOO opened at GBX 45.30 ($0.56) on Friday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 109.11 ($1.35). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £574.49 million and a PE ratio of -151.00.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

